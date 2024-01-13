Pentagon on Biden Not Knowing Austin Was Out: They Talk a Lot, It Was ‘a Holiday Period’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh responded to questions on why President Joe Biden didn’t know about Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s absence since the two should talk frequently by stating that they “do speak quite often. Again, we’re coming off of a holiday period. They are in touch frequently. Our staffs, I can tell you, are in touch almost on an hourly basis.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Is it not common practice for the President to speak with the Secretary of Defense daily while two consequential wars rage?”

Singh responded, “They do speak quite often. Again, we’re coming off of a holiday period. They are in touch frequently. Our staffs, I can tell you, are in touch almost on an hourly basis. Again, there was no lapse in command of control. Our national security was never at risk, and I would, again, reiterate the fact that the Secretary did, not only apologize, but take responsibility for not notifying the White House of his own procedure that did occur. Again — and also, I’ll stress that we are doing a 30-day review to examine our own processes here, to examine what worked and what did not work. And when we have those results, of course, we will be previewing those as well.”

