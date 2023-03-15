Pentagon officials said in a draft document last week that aliens could be visiting our solar system and releasing smaller probes like missions conducted by NASA when studying other planets.

A draft research report authored by Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department was released on March 7 and focuses on the physical constraints of unidentified aerial phenomena.

“…An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” the report read. “These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”

The AARO was established in July 2022 and is responsible for tracking objects in the sky, underwater, and in space – or possibly an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next.

A video screenshot shows an unexplained aerial object observed by U.S. military personnel.

