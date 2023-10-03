Pentagon Official Charged With Facilitating Dog Fighting Ring For More Than 20 Years

The feds on Monday announced they’re charging senior Department of Defense official Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr for allegedly facilitating a brutal dog fighting ring with roided-up pit bulls for over 20 years.From The Washington Post, “Pentagon official charged with participating in dog fighting ring”: A senior member of the Department of Defense communications staff has been arrested and charged with participating in a dogfighting ring in the D.C. area for more than 20 years, federal authorities disclosed Monday.

The ring regularly trained dogs for fights, ran thousands of dollars in bets on the outcomes, and executed dogs that didn’t die during matches, court records state. Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, of Arnold, Md., was a deputy chief information officer for command, control and communications for the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Information Officer, court records and Moorefield’s LinkedIn page show. He was arrested Thursday on a charge of promoting and furthering animal fighting venture, along with a longtime friend who allegedly admitted his participation in dogfighting, Mario D. Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie.

