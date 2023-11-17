Pentagon Office in Charge of AI Strategy Plagued with Incompetence and Mismanagement

The office at the Pentagon tasked with overseeing its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy is so plagued with incompetence and mismanagement it has hired an outside consulting firm to help figure out how to fix it.

Earlier this year, a federal workplace climate survey showed that the office, known as the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), ranked the lowest of all the offices in the Pentagon on “leadership” — scoring -17 on a scale of -100 to 100.

At a Pentagon briefing this month, Breitbart News asked Dr. Craig Martell, the leader of the CDAO, what steps have been taken since the survey to improve things. Martell responded, “We hired an organization called Gapingvoid. They’re helping us think through and work through our department, and they’re doing surveys throughout the whole department.”

He added, “Gapingvoid is going through all of our leadership and all of the teams and figuring out where they feel things are frustrating, where they feel things are working, and then they work with us and the leadership teams to figure out the kinds of changes we can make to address those issues.”

