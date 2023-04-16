President Joe Biden’s public pronouncements about the war in Ukraine ring hollow in light of the recently leaked intelligence documents. Congress and the American people must demand accountability, truth and not more lies before we are led into another war or something much worse.

Unfortunately, the mainstream media have twisted the story about the allegation that a 21-year-old National Guardsman leaked finished intelligence products on gaming internet sites. They myopically focus on the leaker, his crime and not on the substance of the leaked material in order to protect President Joe Biden. However, we need to ask whether the president is lying about our role in the war in Ukraine, which could have grave consequences for us all.

The fact is historically presidents lie to the American people about wars. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940 lied to Americans that “Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars.” Besides, at that time we were providing lethal aid to the United Kingdom. We went to war after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

President Lyndon B. Johnson lied about the threat posed by the North Vietnamese to preserve his political power. In 1964 Johnson told an Akron, Ohio election campaign crowd, “We are not about to send American boys nine or 10 thousand miles away from home to do what Asian boys ought to be doing for themselves.”

READ MORE