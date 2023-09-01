Pentagon Launches Public Website Dedicated to UFO Sightings

A website to provide official declassified information on UFOs, including pictures and videos of sightings, for the public to access was launched Thursday by the Pentagon.

The official page will enable the public to interact with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a relatively new Pentagon office tasked with reviewing and analyzing UFOs.

It will also provide an unrestricted mechanism for UFO reporting. The site can be found here.

The Pentagon’s own press release announcing the move states other content includes “reporting trends and a frequently asked questions section as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases, and other resources that the public may find useful, such as applicable statutes and aircraft, balloon and satellite tracking sites.”

As Breitbart News reported, in 2021 the White House said it took the existence of UFO’s “very seriously” — just days after President Joe Biden dodged the question at a press conference.

“We take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft, identified or unidentified, very seriously and investigate each one,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

