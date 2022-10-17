A self-described “woke” Pentagon equity chief, who is currently under probe over anti-White tweets uncovered by Fox News Digital, recommended a “social justice” book for classrooms which called 9/11 first responders “menaces.”

Kelisa Wing is a diversity, equity and inclusion chief at the Pentagon’s education wing – the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). She is involved in curriculum at DoDEA, which services over 60,000 military-connected children at 160 schools around the globe, according to a press release announcing her position in December 2021.

Fox News Digital found that on two occasions DoDEA’s diversity, equity and inclusion chief promoted the anti-police book “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates while representing herself as an employee of the Pentagon’s education wing.

Coates wrote in “Between the World and Me” about 9/11 responders, “They were not human to me. Black, white, or whatever, they were menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body.”

