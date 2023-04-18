The Pentagon is not sure how many more leaked documents exist on the internet, its deputy press secretary revealed Monday.

According to Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior Pentagon officials have convened daily meetings to “examine the scope and scale” of the disclosure, as well as to try to prevent future leaks.

Asked by reporters whether the DOD knows at this point how many documents were leaked, Singh said, “This is an ongoing investigation being led by the Department of Justice. So we are working, consulting with them on an ongoing basis but that investigation will reveal more documents that have been, you know, previously posted.”

She added that in addition to that investigation, the Pentagon’s Intelligence and Security department is doing its own investigation “to get a better assessment of what exactly — what documents were disclosed and where they surfaced online.”

READ MORE