Pentagon Doesn’t Deny 2,000 U.S. Troops Given ‘Prepare-to-Deploy’ Orders to Support Israel in War with Hamas

The Pentagon on Monday did not deny a report that said roughly 2,000 U.S. troops were told to be “prepared to deploy” if needed to assist Israel in its war against Hamas.“I don’t have more to provide at this time. I might be able to give you more details later, but at this time, I just don’t have anything more specific to add,” said Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, when asked about the report during a press gaggle.The report, by the Wall Street Journal, outlined roughly 2,000 troops have been told to prepare for potential deployment to support Israel. Those troops would include those already currently stationed in the Middle East and Europe, of which there are tens of thousands. The report said it is unclear how many would go into Israel.

Officials told the WSJ the troops are tasked with missions like advising and medical support. No specific types of troops were specified, only that they are “from across the U.S. armed services.”According to the report, “They aren’t intended to serve in a combat role, the officials said. No infantry have been put on prepare-to-deploy order.”Israeli Defense Force spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus on Monday said Israel would not request for U.S. soldiers to fight in Israel.

