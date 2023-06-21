The Pentagon said an accounting error resulted in a $6.2billion overestimation of the value of weapons being sent to Ukraine over the last two years as the European nation fights off a Russian invasion.

The significant error means there is a surplus of funds available for future military aid packages sent to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told the press that the multi-billion dollar error was the result of military services using replacement costs as opposed to the book value of the equipment.

That error drove up the cost of each aid package, as new weaponry is more expensive than old weaponry, and therefore led relevant individuals to believe that more of the approved funding had been used than had actually been spent.

READ MORE