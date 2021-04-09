Breitbart:

Pennsylvania election officials have agreed to remove thousands of dead Americans from its state voter rolls following a lawsuit by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).

In November 2020, PILF attorneys filed suit against Pennsylvania election officials, alleging at least 21,000 dead Americans were on the state’s voter rolls less than a month before the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit claimed more than 9,200 of the dead Americans on the voter rolls had been dead for at least five years, nearly 2,000 had been dead for at least a decade, and nearly 200 had been dead for at least 20 years.

This week, PILF attorneys reached a settlement with Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid that requires state election officials to compare death data sets from the Electronic Registration Information Center to the full voter registration database before the 2021 election.

“This marks an important victory for the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement.

“The Commonwealth’s failure to remove deceased registrants created a vast opportunity for voter fraud and abuse. It is important to not have dead voters active on the rolls for five, 10, or even 20 years. This settlement fixes that.”

More at Breitbart