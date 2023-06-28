A former Pennsylvania State University at Abington professor has filed a lawsuit after a college official told him, “There is a problem with the white race.”

Zack De Piero, a former English professor, claims that the university discriminated against him and violated his free speech rights when he complained about the school’s “race-based dogma and discrimination.” He resigned in August of last year.

Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) represents De Piero and says he was told to attend “antiracist” workshops for complaining about racial insults directed at white staff.

“When he complained about the continuous stream of racial insult directed at White faculty in the writing department, the director of the Affirmative Action Office told him that ‘There is a problem with the White race,’ that he should attend ‘antiracist’ workshops ‘until you get it,’ and that he might have mental health issues,” the lawsuit says, according to a report from the Daily Wire.

De Piero says he was also told to ignore poor academic performances from black and Hispanic students for “social justice” and to be “antiracist.”

