FOX NEWS:

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he took a 4-year-old girl from her bed in the middle of the night, bound and stuffed her into a trunk at his grandparents’ home last week before she escaped, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Thomas Dewald admitted to troopers he canvassed neighborhoods and looked for unsupervised children who he thought lived in “deplorable conditions” before taking the girl on Thursday from her home Washington Township.

He then brought her about a mile away to the home where he was staying in Waynesboro, located about 165 miles west of Philadelphia, near the Maryland line. He lived about a mile from the girl’s home.

“The community affected by his cowardice actions can rest easy knowing this animal is in custody,” State police Lt. Mark Magyar said late Monday.