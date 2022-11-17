The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach George Soros-funded Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner.

Krasner, who was first elected in 2017, won reelection in 2021 with the help of a $1.7 million boost from Soros’s Justice and Public Safety PAC. During his tenure as district attorney, he has reformed Philadelphia’s bail laws, overseen fewer convictions, and seen higher recidivism rates.

The Republican-led state House passed seven articles of impeachment against Krasner, advancing his impeachment trial to the GOP-led state Senate.

Although the GOP controls the majority in Pennsylvania’s Senate, they will need six additional Democrat votes to reach the two-thirds vote required to convict Krasner.

The state House’s impeachment vote comes amid an increase in crime in Philadelphia.

