Just The News:

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is calling for a “full audit” of the presidential election returns in the state before the results are certified.

In his letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the audit on Friday, Cutler, a Republican, cited the Oct. 21 guidance from Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar about allowing individuals with rejected mail-in ballots to vote with a provisional ballot as a way to “cure” their ballot.

A follow-up guidance sent to counties on Nov. 2 advised county election officials to inform “party and candidate representatives” about the identity of the voters whose ballots had been rejected as a way “to facilitate communication with these voters.”

“Very serious equal protection rights issues now exist due to the disparate treatment of voters from different counties,” Cutler wrote in the letter.

Just the News asked Cutler Friday if the secretary of state’s office sent the clarification guidance on Nov. 2 to the boards of elections in every county or only certain ones.

“That’s certainly probably something that should be covered in the audit,” Cutler said. “I know that our county commissioners in Lancaster received it because they were the ones who notified me of it because they recognized that it was not entirely consistent with the agreement obtained in the Supreme Court decision previously, and that being the United States Supreme Court. The original set of instructions that were agreed to were then later modified.”

