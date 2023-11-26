Pennsylvania homeless advocate devastated after teenage son, 15, is charged with shooting dead itinerant, 39, who he accused of raping his girlfriend, 16, behind a dumpster

A 15-year-old Pennsylvania boy has been charged with the murder of an itinerant accused of raping his girlfriend, 16, leaving is father who works as a homeless advocate ‘devastated.’Thomas James Niarhos, of Stowe, was charged with first degree murder following the death of Jeremiah Waylon Hawkins, 39, on Wednesday.Police arrived on the scene just after midday in Pottstown to find Hawkins, a homelessness man, with a gunshot wound to the head.According to Montgomery County District Kevin R. Steele, Niarhos was being held by witnesses and immediately taken into custody by police following the incident.Officers recovered a .40 calibre Smith & Wesson semi-automatic firearm from the scene, which detectives later determined to be the firearm of his father, who shares the same name, Tom Niarhos.

