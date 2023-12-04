Pennsylvania governor slams anti-Semitic mob who screamed ‘You can’t hide, we charge you with genocide’ into Jewish-owned Philly FALAFEL restaurant…hours after students at nearby UPenn called for ‘intifada’

Protestors in Philadelphia stand outside of a Jewish & Israeli owned falafel restaurant



“Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” pic.twitter.com/yF7hQwev66 — Jordan (@thatJVG) December 3, 2023

An anti-Semitic mob was blasted by Pennsylvania’s governor for screaming threats into a Jewish-owned falafel store in Philadelphia.

The group marched at the Goldie’s location in Center City chanting: ‘Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.’

The Philadelphia chain is owned by Mike Solomonov, an Israeli-born, Pittsburgh raised chef who has won the James Beard Award in the past.

The chants were denounced across the political spectrum, including in a post on X by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

‘Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism – not a peaceful protest,’ said Shapiro, the state’s third-ever Jewish governor.

‘A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.’

Shapiro added that he’s reached out to Solomonov ‘to share our support and Lori and I look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon.’

Sunday’s mob threats came at the same time as students at the nearby University of Pennsylvania – called for an ‘intifada’ – a violent uprising against Israel.

