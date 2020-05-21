Breitbart:

The elder care crisis in Pennsylvania was highlighted this week when data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed the average age of those who have died of COVID-19 in the state is 80 years old and that more than two-thirds of the 4,505 who died of the virus as of Tuesday morning were residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities currently account for more than 68% of all the coronavirus-related fatalities in the state, with 3,086 long-term care residents dead as of Tuesday. Until Tuesday, the state had only released information by county, which showed the highest number of deaths occurring at unnamed homes in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware Counties.

Additional evidence that COVID-19 is taking a devastating toll on the elderly in Pennsylvania is provided by an analysis of the age of death data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, which shows, as seen in Table 1 below, that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 80 years old, five years older than the national average of 75.

Read more at Breitbart