Democratic Senator John Fetterman’s office has been accused of smoothing over transcripts of his congressional appearances to hide the stroke victim’s struggles to articulate himself.

During a session about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank Tuesday, Fetterman was filmed saying: ‘The Republicans want to give a work requirement for SNAP. You know, for a uh, uh, uh, a hungry family has to have these, this kind of penalties, or these some kinds of word — working uh, require — Shouldn’t you have a working requirement, after we sail your bank, billions of your bank?,’ the liberal senator said during the session.

‘Because you seem we were preoccupied, uh when, then SNAP requirements for works, for hungry people, but not about protecting the tax, the tax papers, you know, that will bail them out of whatever does about a bank to crash it,’ he continued in the verbatim transcript.

But a release of Fetterman’s remarks shared by his office with Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein later was markedly different.

‘Shouldn’t you have a working requirement after we bail out your bank? Republicans seem to be more occupied with SNAP requirements for hungry people than protecting taxpayers that have to bail out these banks,’ the ‘official’ version, issued by Fetterman’s office, read.

READ MORE