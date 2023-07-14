Police in Pennsylvania have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly tried to abduct a 14-year-old female from inside a shopping mall north of Philadelphia.

The Abington Township Police Department said the incident at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove began around 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the victim said she was “descending the escalator from Second Level to First Level” and was “met at the bottom by an adult male.”

“This male identified himself as ‘Alex’ and asked the juvenile to walk with him, extending his arm, as if to escort her,” police said in a statement. “The juvenile advised this male that she was underage and attempted to step away from him.”

However, police said, “As the juvenile stepped away, the male grabbed her arm, placed it in his arm and restrained her, as he led her across the mall.”

“After some time, the juvenile was able to escape from the male’s grasp, screamed and fled from the male,” police added. “Several bystanders witnessed this altercation and stepped in to prevent the male from approaching the juvenile.”

An image released by police – which appears to have been taken by the victim as the alleged abduction was unfolding — shows an unidentified Black male holding another person’s arm near his torso.

“Further investigation revealed that this male appeared to be working in concert with a second male. These males left the mall immediately after the juvenile fled,” the Abington Township Police Department said. “These males are seen entering a dark gray Dodge/Chrysler minivan or ‘crossover’ type vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey.”

