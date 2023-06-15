A longtime and award-winning Penn State professor allegedly performed sexual acts with his dog in sickening displays that were captured on a state forest trail camera.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, was charged Tuesday after he was allegedly caught earlier this year naked from the waist down — except for socks and shoes — committing the perverted sex acts with his collie near bathrooms at Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Matsoukas, who is on leave from the university, was identified through a North Face backpack he was carrying from an incident in April and also May, according to a criminal complaint cited by the Centre Daily Times.

He allegedly tried to record himself performing the lewd acts with an electronic tablet, according to the trail cam footage, Fox 43 reported.

