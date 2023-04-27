A common type of penicillin used to treat syphilis is in short supply in the U.S. as cases of the sexually transmitted disease continue to rise.

Penicillin G benzathine, an antibiotic sold in the U.S. by Pfizer Inc., was added to the Food and Drug Administration’s shortage list this week. Pfizer has limited supply of the drug because of increased demand, according to the agency, and the situation may persist into September.

This type of penicillin is also used to treat strep throat, which is spreading more than usual in the U.S., the CDC has said.

“The FDA believes the demand increase of this drug is related to increased cases of Strep throat and syphilis in the U.S.,” the agency said in an emailed statement.

There are other drugs that are commonly used to treat strep throat, like amoxicillin, but penicillin G benzathine is the standard treatment for syphilis. The CDC said on April 14 that some STD programs weren’t able to get enough of the medicine.

The rate of syphilis in the U.S. is the highest it’s been since 1990, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this month. In 2021, there were 176,713 cases of syphilis, a 32% increase from the year before. Other STDs have also become more common.

