Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a measured comeback

After staying out of the political spotlight the past two weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence is making a measured comeback.

Pence grabbed headlines Thursday when he announced that he is joining the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished fellow, and again on Friday with the announcement that he is entering into a partnership with the Young America’s Foundation.

The Heritage Foundation is one of the oldest and most influential think tanks in the conservative spectrum. And Young America’s Foundation is a well-known half century old conservative youth organization.

The announcements came quickly after Wednesday’s word that the former vice president launched a transition office. The moves come ahead of what are expected to be more announcements in the coming days on affiliations with other well-known conservative organizations and the likely setting up, in the next couple of weeks, of a nonprofit organization that would allow Pence to raise money for conservative causes.

The announcements by Pence – a likely contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – come as early moves are already underway heading to the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans are aiming to win back majorities in the House and Senate.

Marc Short, a close Pence aide and adviser who served as the then-vice president’s chief of staff the past two years, told Fox News that Pence will likely be “very active” in helping fellow Republicans on the campaign trail over the next two years.

Pence is no stranger to the campaign politics. He was elected to the House in 2000 and won reelection five times before winning Indiana’s 2012 gubernatorial election. In the summer of 2016, he joined the Republican national ticket as Donald Trump’s running mate. Pence was also a tireless campaigner for GOP candidates in the 2018 midterms and last year’s elections, as well as during the recently concluded two-month long Georgia Senate runoff campaigns.

