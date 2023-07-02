Newsmax

Mike Pence to Newsmax: US Must Help Ukraine ‘Finish the Job’

After visiting Ukraine and speaking with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military leaders, former Vice President Mike Pence has come away “more determined than ever” that full military support for Ukraine is the right course for America. “Think about it, Tom,” Pence told Newsmax host Tom Basile in an interview that aired Sunday, “in a year and a half, Russia has gone from the second most powerful military in the world to the second most powerful military in Ukraine. “It’s real progress and it’s because America has been there,even though the Biden administration has been too slow. “They’ve been there from go, we just got to give them what they need to finish the job and I believe they will.” Pence is just returning from Ukraine, being the first presidential candidate to pay a visit to the war-torn U.S. ally, but he clearly wants to make Russia and President Joe Biden his campaign adversaries and not former President Donald Trump.

