The New York Post:

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday ruled out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said that he did not believe invoking the amendment eight days before the end of Trump’s term was “in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.”

He urged Congress to focus on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and to avoid impeaching Trump.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans and the tragic events of January 6th now is the time for us to come together, now is the time for us to heal,” Pence wrote.

“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

The House of Representatives convened on Tuesday night to vote to urge Pence to invoke the amendment — which would declare Trump unable to fulfill his duties — after the president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol last week.

But Pence said in his letter that the mechanism should only be used for cases of medical or mental incapacitation and not “as a means of punishment or usurpation.”

Pelosi has said that if Trump refuses to use the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach the president for the second time.

At least three Republicans have said that they would vote to impeach.

