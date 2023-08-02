Pence Dumps on DJT in Lockstep with Regime

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed in a statement that former President Donald Trump put “himself over the Constitution” and should “never be President of the United States” after Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on charges stemming from January 6.

Trump was indicted by a Washington, DC, grand jury on Tuesday on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in relation to the January 6 Capitol Riots.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement. “I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment.”

