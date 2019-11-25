THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Vice President Mike Pence is back in Washington after a whirlwind visit to Iraq over the weekend.

Besides bringing Thanksgiving cheer to American soldiers, Pence consulted with Iraqi and Kurdish officials in the wake of violent demonstrations in Iraq and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.

In a trip that was not announced ahead of time for security reasons, Pence slipped into Irbil, capital of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, in a U.S. military C-17 on Saturday.

There, Pence met with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani, who had nothing but praise for President Trump, according to an official transcript released by the White House.

“Thank you again, on behalf of all of the communities in the Kurdistan region, for the effort and support that the United States military provided in our fight against ISIS,” Barzani said. “We hope that you convey our sincere gratitude and thanks to President Trump.”

For his part, Pence said he wanted to convey, on behalf of Trump, “the strong bonds, forged in the fires of war, between the people of the United States and the Kurdish people across this region.”