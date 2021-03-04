The New York Post:

The Senate parliamentarian ruled on the $140 million appropriation for Nancy Pelosi’s “tunnel of love” rail project included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Guess she’ll have to take the bus.

Funding for a rail project near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California district that Republicans denounced as wasteful was removed Tuesday from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled the $140 million appropriation wasn’t allowed under the so-called Byrd rule that polices unrelated items in budget reconciliation bills.

Republicans singled out the rail project as an example of unrelated “pork” in the bill, which is being rammed through Congress without Republican support using special rules that allow a simple majority vote in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) ridiculed the project as Pelosi’s “tunnel of love” ahead of an anticipated vote on the package later this week.

Aides to Pelosi (D-Calif.), who represents San Francisco, had defended the project, saying that ridership for mass transit plummeted during the pandemic, making it reasonable to increase government spending.

Read more at The New York Post