OPINION – Red State:

Yesterday’s verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty for the death of George Floyd, provided a lot of hope to people who want to see a change in a system they believe is inherently against them. Even those who don’t see systemic racism in law enforcement are still relieved to see that the justice system, in this case, worked.

But, as with every good moment in history, there will always be frankly horrifying moments. One of the most egregious takes from yesterday’s reaction to the verdict, though, has to belong to Nancy Pelosi, who gave a truly bizarre public statement in the aftermath of the jury’s decision.

Speaker Pelosi: “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

This is really a horrifying statement that was, rightly, trashed by the left and right in a rare moment of bipartisan disgust. While some would chalk Pelosi’s statements up to just poor phrasing, whether intentional or not, they show one of the most problematic philosophies that many politicians hold when it comes to the average American citizen.

To politicians, the average person is simply part of a greater transaction. Every life is good for something else.

n this case, Pelosi’s reaction to the verdict against Derek Chauvin is that George Floyd’s life was a necessary cost for scoring a moral victory against an unjust system. Calling Floyd a “sacrifice” devalues his life and death, but it’s really what they think of people like Floyd, who help them advance an agenda.

