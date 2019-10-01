SF GATE:

Call it Kinky Christmas: The Folsom Street Fair descended upon the hub of San Francisco’s gay leather scene once again on Sunday for its 35th annual carnival of unabashed sexual exhibition. An estimated 250,000 fetish enthusiasts converged in the SoMa neighborhood’s historic leather district, clad in skin-tight latex, fishnet hose, leather harnesses, or perhaps nothing at all.

Whether you’re a longtime leather daddy or a rosy-cheeked newcomer – no ogling or taking photos without asking, please – there’s lots to see and do at the world’s largest event for BDSM and leather subculture.

Nary a child or dog was spotted in the crowd, though submissive human pups were aplenty. Gaggles of doms and subs packed together for demonstrations on flogging and bondage. Meanwhile, curious fetishists perused the booths of over 200 vendors, educating prospective customers on assortments of sex toys and BDSM gear.

