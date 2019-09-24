THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking to rank-and-file Democrats in a closed-door meeting in the Capitol basement, said the whistleblower complaint involving President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine convinced her it’s time to conduct a formal impeachment inquiry.

“Right now, we have to strike while the iron is hot,” Pelosi told Democrats, according to a source in the room. “This is a national security issue … and we cannot let him think that this is a casual thing, so that’s where I’m at.”

Pelosi has long resisted endorsing impeachment, arguing to Democrats that the public didn’t back such a move. But she told Democrats Tuesday that the allegations leaked to the media about Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky changed her mind.

