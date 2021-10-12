Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks laid out his case against President Biden and the House Democrats’ sweeping social spending bill in a memo sent to members of the largest conservative caucus in Congress on Tuesday.

The Indiana Republican said his staff dissected provisions that progressives are pushing to be in the $3.5 trillion spending package — which passed in the House Budget Committee in September but is expected to be whittled down to $2 trillion if not less after pushback from moderate Democrats.

Banks accused members across the aisle of “playing ‘hide the ball’ with the bill text” and alleged “they bring it to the floor and tout some poll numbers and scare their members into voting for it.”

