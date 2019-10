NY POST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s eldest brother Thomas D’Alesandro III, the former mayor of Baltimore, died Sunday at age 90. D’Alesandro, nicknamed “Young Tommy,” passed away due to stroke complications, according to the Baltimore Sun. He was a one-term mayor from 1967 to 1971, leading Baltimore through a period of racial strife in the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 assassination, which led to riots in Baltimore and other American cities.

