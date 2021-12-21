Breitbart:

Three vulnerable Democrats announced they would not be seeking reelection to the House of Representatives within 24 hours of each other, bringing the total of House Democrats not seeking reelection to 23.

Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ), Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), and Chairwoman of the House Appropriations subcommittee overseeing immigration issues, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), announced they would not run for reelection within 24 hours of each other.

Sires became the twenty-first Democrat to bow out when he confirmed to the New Jersey Globe he would not seek reelection. He is expected to make an official announcement before the end of the year. While Sires is in a solidly blue district, the announcement came as the state’s Legislative Redistricting Commission has been considering new maps to approve. However, his open seat would reportedly not affect the outcome.

During his time in Congress, he has been a close confidant to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., now that he is the president, voting with Pelosi 100 percent of the time in the current Congress to help pass partisan agenda items.

Murphy became the twenty-second Democrat to fold when she told Politico, “It’s been a real honor for me to serve in Congress, but it does come at a personal sacrifice. My time away has been hard on my family and my kids and on me.” While the proposed redistricting map is waiting to be approved by the Florida legislature, it would essentially delete her congressional seat.

