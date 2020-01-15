YAHOO.NEWS

Trump impeachment trial set to throw Democratic primary into disarray

As the timetable for the Senate impeachment trial finally came into focus on Tuesday, it brought a startling realization that the proceedings will likely have a large impact on the Democratic presidential primary. It’s virtually certain that the trial will last beyond the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. The bigger question is how much the trial might interfere with the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary.

