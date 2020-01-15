PELOSI’S MAJOR BLUNDER! SHE SHAFTED HER OWN DEM CANDIDATES

YAHOO.NEWS

Trump impeachment trial set to throw Democratic primary into disarray

As the timetable for the Senate impeachment trial finally came into focus on Tuesday, it brought a startling realization that the proceedings will likely have a large impact on the Democratic presidential primary. It’s virtually certain that the trial will last beyond the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. The bigger question is how much the trial might interfere with the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary.

READ MORE AT YAHOO.NEWS


Advertisements