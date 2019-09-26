NEWSMAX – PETER PRY

The story is not apocryphal, but witnessed and recorded in the notes of Dr. John McHenry.

On September 18, 1787, in Philadelphia, as Benjamin Franklin emerged from Independence Hall at the end of the Constitutional Convention, a lady asked:

“Well doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”

Franklin replied, presciently it now seems: “A republic, madam — if you can keep it.”

Benjamin Franklin must be rolling in his grave.

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quoted the great statesman, sage, and philosopher to justify an unjustifiable impeachment inquiry against President Trump, really a naked power grab, thereby shredding the Constitution while Pelosi pretends to defend it.

Franklin, a connoisseur of human folly, would no doubt savor Pelosi’s hypocrisy, even while mourning the death of the republic he helped found.

September 24, 2019, may well mark the death of the American republic. A republic requires at least two responsible, prudent parties that both obey the law and respect the Constitution.

The Republican Party alone is not sufficient to sustain our constitutional republic.

Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry has no legitimate basis in law or the Constitution. There is not the least evidence President Trump has committed any “high crimes and misdemeanors” — the only legitimate basis for impeachment in the Constitution.