POLITICO:

Sixteen Democrats vowed Monday to oppose Nancy Pelosi for speaker on the House floor, placing the California Democrat’s bid to reclaim the gavel in serious jeopardy.

In a highly-anticipated letter that went public Monday, the Democrats called Pelosi “a historic figure.”

But, they added, “Our majority came on the backs of candidates who said that they would support new leadership because voters in hard-won districts, and across the country, want to see real change in Washington. We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise.“

The show-of-force underscores the depth of the challenge facing Pelosi, who has led the caucus for 16 years.

Pelosi needs 218 votes among lawmakers present and voting to be elected speaker on Jan. 3. House Democrats have won 233 seats, meaning Pelosi can currently only afford to lose 15 votes.

The letter includes 12 incumbents, three incoming freshman and one candidate, Ben McAdams of Utah, whose race has not been called.