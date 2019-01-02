FOX NEWS:

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter did not mince words Wednesday when she was asked about her mother’s leadership style.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi bluntly told CNN in an interview Wednesday morning. “That’s all you need to know about her.”

Pelosi was asked about her mother’s approach to meetings, ahead of a highly anticipated briefing with President Trump and other top congressional leaders scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room. The meeting comes a day before Democrats reclaim the House majority, with Nancy Pelosi expected to ascend once again to speaker.

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi. She’s persevered,” her daughter said. “You gotta give her credit. No matter what you think about her, you have to give her credit because, think about it, think about all of those presidents she’s endured. The Bush, the Bush, the Clinton—she’s been through it all.”