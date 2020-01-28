GATEWAY PUNDIT

Speaker Pelosi says Senate Republicans must let witnesses Testify or they will “Pay a Price”.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired off a warning shot to Republican senators on Sunday: allow witnesses in the impeachment trial or “pay a price.” “It’s about a fair trial. They take an oath to have a fair trial. We think that would include witnesses and documentation. The ball is now in their court, so either do that or pay a price,” warned Pelosi. How is this ‘threat’ different from what President Trump said about Adam Schiff? Leftie hypocrites, unite! Last week Republican senators blocked nine amendments from Democrats requesting witnesses and documentation. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Saturday drafted motions to subpoena impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, ICIG Michael Atkinson, Eric Ciaramella, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden to testify.

