Fox News:

Pelosi slams Trump’s executive actions as an ‘illusion’ in ‘Fox News Sunday’ interview

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the executive actions President Trump took this weekend to provide assistance for Americans struggling amid the coronavirus as weak and an “illusion” on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace, as she defended Democrats’ stance asking for trillions more in aid as negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans have stalled.

“No, in fact, what the president did is — I agreed what the Republican senator said — is unconstitutional slop,” Pelosi, D-Calif, said, alluding to a statement Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., put out criticizing Trump’s executive actions.

She also emphasized the alleged “weakness” of Trump’s Saturday actions, including one executive order and three memorandums.

“While it has the illusion of saying we’re going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’m gonna ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions,” Pelosi said.

She later added that Trump’s orders “don’t give the money in enhanced benefits, but puts a complicated formula there which will take a while, if at all, to accomplish to put money in the pockets of the American people.”

Read more at Fox News