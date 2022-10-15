House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was going to “punch” former President Donald Trump on January 6 as he gave a speech at his “Stop the Steal” rally in a video shot and produced by her daughter, documentary filmmaker, Alexandra Pelosi, who was professionally filming the events of January 6 by her mother’s side before the riot.

“I hope [Trump] comes. I’m gonna punch him out! This is my moment … I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy,” Pelosi boasted before fleeing the Capitol and heading to Fort McNair.

According to Deadline, Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, was filming footage at the Capitol from her mother’s perspective on January 6, before the riot started, for an unknown professional project. Alexandra Pelosi often makes documentaries for HBO but her footage was screened at Thursday’s meeting of the January 6 committee.

On Thursday, the January 6 committee voted to subpoena the former president in regard to his role on January 6.

