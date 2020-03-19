The Hill:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday called on President Trump to use the emergency war powers he invoked just a day earlier to immediately press U.S. industry to accelerate the production of medical supplies to fight the coronavirus.

“Right now, shortages of critical medical and personal protective equipment are harming our ability to fight the coronavirus epidemic, endangering frontline workers and making it harder to care for those who fall ill,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Trump on Wednesday had invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act — an exceedingly rare step for a president — which empowers the government to mobilize private industry to ramp up production in the name of national security.

Read more at The Hill