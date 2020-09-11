Breitbart:

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took another shot at President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi blamed Trump for coronavirus deaths and accused him of having “contempt” for the lives of Americans.

“Well, I’ve never been able to make sense of the president of the United States,” she said. “I know there is a method to his madness, and I use that word very specifically — madness. But what we’ve learned in the last few days is nothing new. We know that he made light of the virus, called it a hoax, and was going to go away magically or by miracle. We would all be in church on Easter Sunday. His delay, his denial, his distortion caused deaths, caused deaths. Could we have saved all of these people? Maybe not. But we could have saved many. And there are scientific measures of how many we could have saved.”

It goes on …

Read the whole thing at Breitbart