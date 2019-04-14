NY POST

Democrats continued to rage at President Trump over his income taxes and criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar. The Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee set a 10-day deadline Saturday for Trump to cough up his tax returns—and threatened legal action if the administration refuses. Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), who chairs the committee, told the IRS to produce the documents by April 23. He claimed that Trump’s objections to the demand “lack merit.” Trump lawyer William Consovoy argued last week that the order weaponizes the IRS for partisan purposes. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said it “raises serious issues concerning the constitutional scope of congressional investigative authority.”

