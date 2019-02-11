NEW YORK POST:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats condemned anti-Semitism Monday and called on freshman Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to apologize for tweets many viewed as anti-Semitic.

“Anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception,” read a statement signed by the speaker and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip James Clyburn, Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján, caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries and caucus vice chair Katherine Clark.

“Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive. We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments,” the statement read.

“As Democrats and as Americans, the entire Congress must be fully engaged in denouncing and rejecting all forms of hatred, racism, prejudice and discrimination wherever they are encountered.”

The statement did not say whether Omar would be disciplined or lose committee assignments.

On Sunday night Omar tweeted “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” suggesting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was financially motivated to defend Israel, as McCarthy has said he would take action against Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for being critical of the Jewish state.



