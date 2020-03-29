CBS Local – San Francisco (February 24, 2020):

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walked through San Francisco’s Chinatown District Monday, attempting to quell fears about the current outbreak of the coronavirus that has kept customers out of shops and restaurants and tourists away from the streets.

Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Asian-American owned stores and restaurants have seen a decline in business since the illness began its rapid spread in Wuhan, China, last month.

At the typically packed Shooting Star Cafe on Webster Street in Oakland, tables were empty during lunch hour last week. The owner say it’s been like that every day recently.

“It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time,” said Pelosi as she walked surrounded by media and onlookers. “To be able to be unified with our community.”

Pelosi’s unbelievable statement – March 29, 2020 (CNN)

More at CBS Local – San Francisco