NEWSMAX:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., predicts there won’t be another government shutdown again when funding expires on Feb. 15, Politico is reporting.

“There will not be another shutdown,” Pelosi said during a Wednesday interview “No, it’s not going to happen.”

She claimed President Donald Trump and Republicans will avoid another shutdown out of fear of any further political damage.

“I have a club that I started, it’s called the ‘Too Hot to Handle Club,’” she said. “And this is a too-hot-to-handle issue.”

She is convinced a bipartisan panel of lawmakers negotiating on border security will reach agreement before the funding deadline and avert another shutdown, Politico noted.

During the interview, she defended House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after Trump called him a “partisan hack who’s just trying to build a name for himself.” The president also accused Schiff of engaging in “unlimited presidential harassment.”