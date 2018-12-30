CNSNews.com

While vacationing in Hawaii on Friday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) announced in a statement that she will be naming Rep. Kathy Castor (D.-Fla.) to chair a new committee the incoming Democrat-controlled House of Representatives will create to deal with “the climate crisis.” Pelosi described the “climate crisis” as an “existential threat” that threatens “the whole of God’s creation.” “The American people have demanded action to combat the climate crisis, which threatens our public health, our economy, our national security and the whole of God’s creation,” said Pelosi.

