NEW YORK POST:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took an indirect swipe at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday, saying passing legislation should take priority over amassing Twitter followers.

“While there are people who have a large number of Twitter followers, what’s important is that we have a large number of votes on the floor of the House,” Pelosi told USA Today.

She was asked how she was balancing her social media-savvy socialist-leaning members like “AOC” with those from purple states who won the House majority for the Democrats.

Pelosi said Democrats should fight for the “boldest common denominator.”

But with her 3.9 million Twitter followers — and that’s just on her campaign account — Ocasio-Cortez has been sucking up an extraordinary amount of press coverage.

And she’s sometimes bucked Pelosi — while deferring to the speaker on big-ticket items like impeachment.

Ocasio-Cortez skipped an “emergency” call last month that the House speaker set up so the House Democratic caucus could prepare for the release of Attorney General William Barr’s assessment of the Mueller report.