The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, days after he allegedly broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing serious injuries.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charges Monday afternoon, days after the suspect — David Wayne DePape, 42 — was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities say DePape broke into the Pelosi home in the middle of the night and struck Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer. According to a source briefed on the investigation, DePape confronted Paul Pelosi and asked, “Where is Nancy?”

Both men were brought to a hospital following the altercation, and Paul Pelosi underwent “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” according to the Speaker’s spokesman. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement Monday evening, Pelosi, who said her family had been “deluged” with messages of concern, prayers and well-wishes, indicated that her husband “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

READ MORE